Belagavi-based IT company creates awareness among senior citizens against online frauds

Shreshta IT Technologies, a Belagavi-based IT company, is conducting workshops to create awareness about online frauds, among residents, especially senior citizens.

The seminars are of two types, general awareness about online frauds and about specific threats.

The general seminars conducted regularly have benefitted several people, including some retired officers and home-makers.

The specific talks have focussed on recent issues like the pig butchering scams, fake websites of banks seeking deposits and promising loans and One Time Password scams.

Resource persons from Shreshta have also trained personnel of the Goa Police and other vigilance agencies.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh visited the office recently and met the engineers.

They also went through the company websites to learn about its history of successful resolution of cyber threats.

Mr. Patnekar said that they plan to work with the police, advocates and civil society groups in future.

“We are only talking about how to be cautious and avoid falling prey to such frauds. But except providing technical support, we are unable to help the victims. That is why we plan to coordinate with young lawyers like Rohit Latur who are fighting cases of some victims,” he said.

Mr. Latur said that there is a need for greater awareness among victims. “Most people who lose money online do not have a clear idea of what to do next. The only thing that comes to their mind is to approach the Cyber, Narcotic and Economic Offences Wing of the police. We are trying to create awareness among them about using existing legal provisions to get their money back. We have succeeded in some cases,” he said.

Mr. Patnekar and senior IT engineer Vivek Halappanavar have been speaking at events organised by groups like Rotary International and some engineering colleges in Karnataka and outside.

Mr. Patnekar, who is an APNIC community trainer, has organised workshops in Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Details are available on the company website https://shreshtait.com/.