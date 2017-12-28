Karnataka

Belagavi Bar extends support

Members of the Belagavi Bar Association supported the Mahadayi agitation in Belagavi on Wednesday.

A group of lawyers, led by S.S. Kivudasannavar, association president, walked from the District Court to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum seeking the Centre’s intervention in resolving the issue quickly. The association president also spoke to farmers.

