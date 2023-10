Belagavi athletes successfully complete Ironman Challenge in Goa

October 11, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Some athletes from Belagavi successfully completed the Ironman Challenge event held in Goa recently.

Ashish Sheoran, Prasad Parmaj, Santosh Shanbhag, Vishnu Chougule, Jagadeesh Barbari, Satish Chouliger, Aman Nadaf, Sadanand Kumar, Harpreet Kaur, Kiran Khot, Sanjeev Gudaganatti and Vijay Hiremath participated in different events.

Around 1,500 participants competed in the three-event race that included 1.9 km swimming in the sea, 90 km cycling and 21 km running, said a release.

