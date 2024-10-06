Belagavi Art Festival painting competition launched

Belagavi Art Festival 2024, a painting competition, was launched on Sunday. It is jointly curated by Sapna Book House and Rostrum Diaries, a community dedicated to art.

All submitted artworks will be featured in an Online Virtual Art Gallery, allowing the festival to reach audiences worldwide.

In the past two seasons, the festival has garnered over one million viewers for the online gallery. It will complement the physical exhibition, curator Abhishek Bendigeri has said.

Sapna Book House branch head Raghu M.V., Gloria Alvaris, Shradha Hiremath, Charusheela Saluankhe, Neeharika Mishra, Sumeet Arya and others were present.

Artists of any age can participate. Entry is free. Works will be judged in two categories, under 16 and above 16.

Entries can be sent till November 30. Registration can be done by visiting Sapna Book House at Kolhapur Circle, Nehru Nagar in Belagavi.

After registration, participants must submit their artwork at Sapna Book House. The last date for submission is December 5.

Participants can create artwork on any topic or theme and in any form, including pencil, poster colors, watercolor, charcoal or others.

Art paper will be provided. The best artworks selected by a jury will be showcased at an exhibition at Sapna Book House in December this year.

Awards will be presented for the winner, runner-up and consolation prizes in both categories during the valedictory event. There will be an audience choice award too.

Details can be had on Ph: 0831-4255499 or visit www.belagaviartfestival.com.