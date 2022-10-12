BEL to showcase state-of-the-art products at Defexpo 2022

Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) will showcase state-of-the-art products at Defexpo 2022 to be held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from October 18 to 22. Some of the products and systems to be on display are Hexacopter, Tethered UAV, Robotic Surveillance, D4 Anti-drone Systems, Radars, High Capacity Radio Relay, Manpack High Frequency Software Defined Radio Point to MultiPoint Radio, Hydrogen Based scooter, and Ultra lightweight Enclosure with Platform.