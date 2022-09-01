BEL signs MoU with Smiths Detection to manufacture scanning systems

“With a marked increase in movement of people and goods at critical infrastructure, land borders and urban sensitive points, there is a growing requirement for screening technologies in India,’‘ the PSU said.

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 01, 2022 16:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Photo: Twitter/@BEL_CorpCom

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, for offering advanced, high-energy scanning systems to the Indian market.

The MoU, signed for a period of five years and can be extended further by mutual consent, will leverage the high-end, technological capabilities of both firms to meet India’s domestic security needs, as per a BEL statement on September 1.

“With a marked increase in movement of people and goods at critical infrastructure, land borders and urban sensitive points, there is a growing requirement for screening technologies in India,’‘ the PSU said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, to facilitate ease of doing business and enhance safety, the union government has been investing in port and land border security. Moreover, the requirement for industry-leading high-energy scanning technology is being driven by Defence installations, which need to screen large volumes of vehicles and impose restricted entry at sensitive areas, as per the company,

As per the agreement, BEL would handle front-end requirements in the market, supporting localisation of the projects while Smiths Detection would provide advanced screening technology and technological expertise for the project. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vikrant Trilokekar, Managing Director of Smiths Detection in India, said: “Together, we have the expertise and experience to supply the Indian government with the industry-leading screening technology it requires for its ever-evolving security needs.’‘

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Director (Other Units), BEL, said: “Through this tie-up with Smiths Detection, BEL will look at catering to the emerging market for high-energy scanning systems.’‘

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app