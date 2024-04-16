GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BEL signs MoU with IIT-Mandi

April 16, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, for co-operation in research and technology, product development, in the areas of semiconductors, quantum technologies, and drones.

BEL said that the MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and IIT-Mandi.

“It will support indigenisation of products/solutions being supplied by BEL to its customers and is in line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” BEL said.

BEL is engaged inter alia in the design, development and manufacture of professional-grade electronic equipment, systems, sub-systems and modules in the areas of Communications, Electro-Optics, Electronic Warfare, Radars, Satcom, Telecommunications and Networking, Solar Photovoltaic, Strategic Electronic Components and civilian. BEL is working in the fields of IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Network Management Systems, Artificial Intelligence among others.

The PSU has has achieved a turnover of around ₹19,700 crore (provisional and unaudited), during the financial year 2023-24, against the previous year’s turnover of ₹17,333 crore registering a growth of 13.65%.

