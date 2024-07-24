ADVERTISEMENT

BEL signs MoU for manufacture of indigenised ammunition

Published - July 24, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Electronics Ltd on Tuesday (July 23) signed a tripartite MoU with joint stock company Rosoboronexport, Russia, and MSK Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for cooperation in the licensed production and supply of indigenised ammunition, which includes 30 mm ammunition (HEI & HET), 40 mm ammunition (VOG-25) and 30 mm grenade ammunition (VOG-30 D).

BEL said the MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Rosoboronexport. “It will enable the indigenisation of ammunition, as required by the Indian Army, in line with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative.

