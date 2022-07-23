BEL signs ₹250 crore contract with MoD

July 23, 2022 22:34 IST

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract worth ₹250 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare systems (IAC MOD C) for surface ships of the Indian Army.

The indigenously developed IAC MOD C by BEL in association with DRDO would be able to compute fire control solutions and facilitate the firing of ASW weapons such as Torpedoes and Rockets. It can also help the fire control system to customise requirements for small ships and large configurations of ships.

