Karnataka

BEL signs ₹250 crore contract with MoD

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 23, 2022 22:34 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 22:34 IST

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract worth ₹250 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare systems (IAC MOD C) for surface ships of the Indian Army.

The indigenously developed IAC MOD C by BEL in association with DRDO would be able to compute fire control solutions and facilitate the firing of ASW weapons such as Torpedoes and Rockets. It can also help the fire control system to customise requirements for small ships and large configurations of ships. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...