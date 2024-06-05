BEL replaces diesel vehicles with electric cars

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on World Environment Day replaced its diesel car fleet by hiring 32 Tata Xpres-T electric cars from a travel agency.

These EV cars came in place of Toyota Etios diesel cars currently in use, meant for the official use of executive directors, chief technical officers, and general managers of BEL. The new fleet of EV cars was officially received by the transport and engineering services divisions of the PSU at its headquarters in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The company said going electric was a conscious decision aimed at protecting the environment.

