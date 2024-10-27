ADVERTISEMENT

BEL registers 39% growth in profit after tax during first half of FY 2024-25

Published - October 27, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has achieved a turnover of ₹8,530.43 core during the first half of FY 2024-25, registering a growth of 15.83% over the turnover of ₹7,364.82 core recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the second quarter of FY 2024-25, BEL achieved a turnover of ₹4,425.29 crore as against ₹3,918.13 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit before tax (PBT) during the first half of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹2,488.22 crore, with a growth of 40.05% over the PBT of ₹1,776.69 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the second quarter of FY 2024-25, PBT stood at ₹1,450.88 crore as against ₹1,072.94 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit after tax (PAT) during the first half of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹1,867.41 crore with a growth of 39.03% over the PAT of ₹1,343.18 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the second quarter of FY 2024-25, the PAT stood at ₹1,091.27 crore as against ₹812.34 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as on October 1, 2024, stood at ₹74,595 crore.

