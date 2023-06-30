ADVERTISEMENT

BEL receives orders worth ₹2,191 crore

June 30, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received new defence and non-defence orders worth ₹2,191 crore.

BEL said that the orders are for the supply of Long Range Guidance Kit with Warhead, Airborne V/UHF Jammer, Battlefield Surveillance Radar (Short Range) Upgrade, Missile Guidance Radar & Control Centre, Upgraded Radio Relay (F) with Data Modem Encryption Unit Mk II, Identify Friend or Foe Mk XII A, Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) Sonar, and Spares. These orders are in addition to the ₹5,900 crore orders that have already been received.

With this, BEL has in all received orders to the tune of ₹8,091 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24.

