HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BEL receives orders worth ₹2,191 crore

June 30, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received new defence and non-defence orders worth ₹2,191 crore.

BEL said that the orders are for the supply of Long Range Guidance Kit with Warhead, Airborne V/UHF Jammer, Battlefield Surveillance Radar (Short Range) Upgrade, Missile Guidance Radar & Control Centre, Upgraded Radio Relay (F) with Data Modem Encryption Unit Mk II, Identify Friend or Foe Mk XII A, Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) Sonar, and Spares. These orders are in addition to the ₹5,900 crore orders that have already been received.

With this, BEL has in all received orders to the tune of ₹8,091 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.