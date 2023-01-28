ADVERTISEMENT

BEL Ltd.’s Q3 net profit rises by 36%

January 28, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

BEL’s order book position as of January 1, 2023, was ₹50,116 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) posted a net profit of ₹1,641.31 crore during the third quarter that ended in December, a 36% jump over ₹1.207.12 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In the third quarter, the PSU’s turnover stood at ₹11.005.89 crore, reporting a growth of 24.46% over a turnover of ₹8.842.98 crore it posted in the same quarter last year. BEL’s order book position as of January 1, 2023, was ₹50,116 crore.

The company’s Board of Directors met on Saturday and recommended an interim dividend of ₹0.6 per share. The dividend would be payable to all the eligible shareholders holding shares as on the record date i.e. February 10, 2023, the company said in a statement.

