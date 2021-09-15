BEL bags Rajbhasha Kirti Award for second time

BEL official wins Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has been conferred the prestigious ‘Rajbhasha Kirti’ award (second prize) under PSU category (‘C’ region) for the second consecutive year.

Anandi Ramalingam, Officiating CMD, BEL, received the awards on behalf of BEL from Union Ministers of State, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nisith Pramanik, at the annual awards ceremony held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on the occasion of Hindi Day, on September 14.

Home Minister Amit Shah was present during the first half of the function. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai; Manoj Kumar, Executive Director (National Marketing), BEL, and Jagadish Chand, GM (Radar), BEL-Ghaziabad, too, were present at the event.

This award was instituted by Department of Official Language (OL), Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, to honour Central government offices, banks and PSUs for excellence in implementation of the OL Policy and its usage in the three regions, A, B and C. The award carries a memento and a citation.

Shrinivas Rao, Officer (OL), BEL-Corporate Office, has been awarded the ‘Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar’ (second prize) under non-Hindi category (2018-19) for his article ‘Indian Advertising World – Size, Evolution, Potential and Future’. This award is bestowed on authors of well-researched Hindi articles, published in official magazines of Central government firms.