BEL bags order worth ₹ 850 crore

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured an order worth ₹850 crores from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the supply of indigenous Multi Function Radar in X Band.

BEL said this indigenous radar, designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection for naval ships.

The PSU said following its last disclosure on August 22, BEL has secured orders valued at ₹ 305 crore, which include orders for navigational complex systems for ships, thermal imagers, communication equipment, fire control system, gun control system, spares, services, etc. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling ₹ 7,075 core in the current financial year.