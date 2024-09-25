BEL, ARIES to collaborate to ensure satellite safety

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited and Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Nainital, have signed an MoU to collaborate on space technologies, particularly focusing on Space Situational Awareness (SSA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Image processing techniques, software for data analytics solutions, as well as instruments and laboratories, will soon be developed for tracking space objects, especially near-earth objects and artificial satellites, to ensure the safety of satellites and their users. Such a practice of tracking is called SSA.

SSA is required for predicting, warning and avoiding any potential collisions between objects in space.

As part of the MoU, ARIES and BEL will utilise observations from ARIES’s state-of-the-art telescopes, such as the 4m International Liquid Mirror Telescope (ILMT), for this purpose. The two organisations will jointly develop image processing techniques and software for data analytics solutions. They will also collaborate on the development of instruments and laboratories. Various training workshops will be conducted for capacity building in SSA. ARIES will also share its expertise in space weather.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.