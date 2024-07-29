ADVERTISEMENT

BEL archives growth of 19.10% during first quarter of FY 2024-25

Published - July 29, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a turnover of ₹4,105.14 crore, registering a growth of 19.10% during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as against the turnover of ₹3,446.69 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PSU said the profit before tax (PBT) during the first quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹1,037.34 crore, with a growth of 47.40% over the PBT of ₹ 703.75 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

It added that the Profit After Tax (PAT) during the first quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹776.14 crore, with a growth of 46.21% over the PAT of ₹ 530.84 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as on July 1, 2024, stood at ₹76,705 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US