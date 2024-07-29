BEL archives growth of 19.10% during first quarter of FY 2024-25

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a turnover of ₹4,105.14 crore, registering a growth of 19.10% during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as against the turnover of ₹3,446.69 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The PSU said the profit before tax (PBT) during the first quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹1,037.34 crore, with a growth of 47.40% over the PBT of ₹ 703.75 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

It added that the Profit After Tax (PAT) during the first quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹776.14 crore, with a growth of 46.21% over the PAT of ₹ 530.84 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as on July 1, 2024, stood at ₹76,705 crore.