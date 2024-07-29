GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BEL archives growth of 19.10% during first quarter of FY 2024-25

Published - July 29, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a turnover of ₹4,105.14 crore, registering a growth of 19.10% during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as against the turnover of ₹3,446.69 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The PSU said the profit before tax (PBT) during the first quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹1,037.34 crore, with a growth of 47.40% over the PBT of ₹ 703.75 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

It added that the Profit After Tax (PAT) during the first quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹776.14 crore, with a growth of 46.21% over the PAT of ₹ 530.84 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as on July 1, 2024, stood at ₹76,705 crore.

Related Topics

bengaluru / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.