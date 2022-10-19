Behavioural and mental health platform tops Growth Stage category at TiE’s Women Pitchfest 2022

A file photo of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB). The winner in the Growth Stage category was Mindfully Sorted, a behavioural and mental health platform incubated at IIM NSRCEL. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A plethora of ideas and startup products and services were showcased during the TiE Women’s Pitchfest 2022 in Mysuru. These included an affordable rural health care plan, a platform for protecting IT infrastructure from cyber attacks, a digital platform for providing mental health care, and igniting and supporting the dream of learning about flying.

A total of 44 applications were received from nine cities across India for the competition, out of which 21 were in the idea stage, 15 at pre-revenue stage and 8 at growth stage. There were 17 applicants from Mysuru. The top nine teams from three categories presented their products, services and ideas to members of the jury that included Janani Venkatraman, Chief Executive Officer, Biomoneta, Bengaluru; Jayashree Krishna, Managing Partner, Beej Learning LLP, Bengaluru; Dr. Ramasastry Ambarish, Chairman, Board of Governors, MYRA School of Business, Mysuru.

The selection of winners took place on Saturday October 15 in Mysuru.

The winners from each category received a cash prize of ₹50,000 each.

The winner in the Growth Stage category was Mindfully Sorted, a behavioural and mental health platform focused on working adults, especially women. It provides tech enabled psychology-based solutions to help people reach their true potential and sort their life. The startup is incubated at IIM NSRCEL, and is among one of the top 50 women ventures.

The winner in the Pre-Revenue Stage category was Breachpoint Pvt. Ltd. Breachpoint is focused on cyber security and is an Indian bug bounty platform. Bug Bounty is a concept where bounty, which is a monetary reward, is paid to an ethical hacker if he/she finds a valid bug in a website or any IT asset. The founder Shefali Cyclewala is one of the first women cyber security experts in India.

The winner in the Idea Stage category was Magnetech Innovation Pvt. Ltd., which is a startup building expertise in BLDC motors used in drones for surveillance application, agri applications, motors for missile fin actuation and motors for exoskeleton robots.

Dr, Shrilakshmi, chairperson, TiE Mysuru Women’s Pitchfest, said that this time the turnout was much more, and from a wider geography, which showed that women are in no way behind men in the startup world.

Citing the turnout of entrepreneurs, D. Sudhanva,pPresident, TiE Mysuru said that TiE’s objective of providing a supporting and enabling environment for entrepreneurs are bearing fruit.