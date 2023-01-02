‘Beginning of the end’ for BJP in the State has started with Amit Shah’s criticism of Deve Gowda in Mandya, claims HDK

January 02, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP’s “beginning of the end” in Karnataka has started with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s criticism of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Mandya, claimed former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, he said Mr. Amit Shah has no moral right to criticise Mr Gowda, who has contributed much to the State as well as the country during the 60 years he had spent in public life.

Referring to Mr. Shah’s claim that Karnataka would become the “ATM of a family” if JD(S) was voted to power, Mr. Kumaraswamy challenged the Union Home Minister to prove even a single case of corruption when either Mr. Gowda was the Prime Minister or Chief Minister or when he (Mr. Kumaraswamy) was the Chief Minister.

In contrast, it is the BJP government which has “looted” the government money in the State, he said.

Contending that Mr. Shah has unnecessarily provoked the JD(S), Mr. Kumaraswamy said he will strive to oust the BJP from Karnataka. The BJP’s popularity has already begun to decline in North Karnataka region. Hence, the saffron party is desperately trying to grow in old Mysuru region. But, its efforts will never fructify, he said.

He claimed that the BJP had ferried people for the recent rally in Mandya from six different districts by paying them money.

He said the BJP was already working on “Operation Lotus”, a political strategy adopted to muster majority by luring MLAs from other parties by having them resign and contest from the BJP. Normally, “Operation Lotus” is carried out after the polls. But now, the BJP is planning the same before the elections by identifying potential candidates who would win and later accept money and switch to their party, he claimed.

Referring to Mr. Shah’s statement that the BJP will not tie-up with the JD(S) in Karnataka, Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to know if JD (S) had approached it with an “application” for an alliance.

He said the JD(S) was working hard to come to power on its own by winning a total of 135 seats in the coming Assembly elections. Ruling out the possibility of a hung verdict, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was confident that the JD(S) will get a “clear majority” to form a “Kannadigas’ government” in the State.

To a question, he said the JD(S) will win all the seven seats in Mandya including K R Pet, presently represented by Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda.

KMF and AMUL

Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that Mr. Shah was planning to merge Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) with Amul so that two profit-making entities could be sold off to some industrialist.