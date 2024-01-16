Beekeeping Academy and Training Centre to open in Mysuru

January 16, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

A Farmers’ Beekeeping Academy and Training Centre will be inaugurated in Mysuru on January 18.

The Academy, an initiative of private agro-based industry, seeks to provide specialised training on beekeeping and production of high-quality beehive products to farmers, beekeepers and other stakeholders through classroom lecturers, audio visual and field demonstrations.

“We are striving to implement holistic beekeeping techniques. Our organisation is equipped with state-of-the-art quality control laboratory for testing of honey and allied beehive products,” said a statement.

The training centre is scheduled to be inaugurated on the Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru by Minister for Labour Santosh Lad in the presence of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, according to the statement.

