Beef transporter beaten in Mangaluru’s Falnir

A group of five persons waylaid a vehicle transporting beef and assaulted the driver near the Highland Hospital in Falnir on Sunday.
According to Mangaluru East police, Rasheed was taking around 200 kg of beef from the abattoir in Kudroli to the tall of Zakir in Kankanady.
He carried documents related to transport of beef in his luggage tempo. Near the hospital, the group stopped the vehicle and reportedly rained blows. They damaged the vehicle and tried to throw out beef.
Seeing people coming to the spot, the members of the group left the place. Police quickly reached the spot and took Rasheed to the nearby hospital for treatment.
The police registered a case against the alleged assaulters and are searching them.
Last week, six Bajrang Dal activists were arrested for allegedly assaulting a cattle trader, who was accused of illegally transporting four heads of cattle.
