Beef remarks: FIR against Siddaramaiah

The former CM reportedly made some “provocative statements” on Kodavas consuming beef

The Madikeri Rural police have registered an FIR against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his “provocative statements” on Kodavas consuming beef. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Ravi Kushalappa.

The local police said that they had invoked the provisions of Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to wanton provocation. The issue had snowballed into a controversy with the Kodavas taking exception to his statements following which Mr. Siddaramaiah had clarified that his remarks were misinterpreted by the media.

“I am aware of Kodava culture and I greatly respect it,” he had stated.