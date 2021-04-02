Beds filling up fast as COVID-19 infections surge in Mysuru

Nearly 60 % of beds in district hospital occupied; COVID-19 Care Centre at KSOU building has already received about 35 patients

The COVID-19 surge in Mysuru has vexed the district administration which has cancelled all public holidays in April for the health staff to expedite vaccination and meet testing targets to reign in the pandemic before it turns worse like last year.

Armed with nearly 20 lakh doses of vaccine, the April target has been to vaccinate as many as 20,000 persons daily.

What has been become the worrying factor is the continued surge with 100-plus cases reported almost daily since over a week even as beds are filling up fast in both government and private hospitals with the increase in active cases. Like the earlier arrangement, private hospitals here are supposed to set aside 50 per cent of beds for COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 60 per cent of beds in the 250-bed district hospital on KRS Road had been occupied in less than a week. In view of swelling active cases, 153 beds had been occupied and about 100 beds are vacant as on Thursday. Patients with mild and moderate symptoms are admitted in this hospital and the severe cases are admitted in K.R. Hospital.

As many as 294 patients had been admitted in various private hospitals. Home isolation of patients has also gone up and nearly 243 patients – asymptomatic and mild cases – are recuperating in their respective homes.

After the reopening of COVID-19 Care Centre at KSOU building near airport, about 16 patients had been shifted to the facility. Based on patients’ conditions, the health authorities were taking decisions on whether the patient had to be admitted in hospitals or moved to the CCC.

Sources in the Health Department told The Hindu that more CCCs would be opened if the cases continue to surge despite all the measures to contain the spread. Residential schools, hostels and other buildings where the CCCs can be set up were being identified and accordingly steps would be taken as and when instructed to convert them into care centres.

Meanwhile, the city police have stepped up COVID-19 awareness campaign across Mysuru. The policemen of respective stations had been asked to carry out tasks of educating the public on the need to wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitise their hands.

Besides slapping fines on those not wearing masks, they are also giving away masks to the public and sensitizing them to wear them whenever they are in public places.

The police are focusing on public places such as bus-stands, markets etc., to carry out their campaign as it has been found that people are showing scant regard to the precautions. The policemen are also educating the passengers on KSRTC buses.