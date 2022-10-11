Karnataka

Beda Jangamas plan protest on October 18

Members of the Hyderabad Karnataka Beda Jangam Samaj Samsthe will participate in a protest in Bengaluru on October 18 demanding that the State government accord Scheduled Castes status for Beda Jangamas.

Samsthe president Veerabhadrayya Hiremath, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that a preparatory meeting will be held in Kalaburagi on Wednesday to discuss the Vidhana Soudha Chalo agitation. He appealed to the community to attend the meeting to be held at Kannada Bhavan here on Wednesday evening.

Accusing the government of meting out step-motherly treatment to the demand of the community, Mr. Hiremath said that involvement of a few legislators and some unseen hands is the reason for the postponement of a Cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday to discuss according Scheduled Castes status to the community.

People belonging to the community from across the State and chiefs of various mutts will participate in the agitation. Nearly 6,000 to 8,000 people from Kalaburagi district will join the protest, Mr. Hiremath added.


