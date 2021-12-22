Karnataka

Beda Jangama members protest against MLA

Beda Jangama Sangha members submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya in Yadgir on Wednesday.  

Hundreds of activists of the District Beda Jangama Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha staged a protest in Yadgir on Wednesday against Member of Legislative Assembly P. Rajiv for his opposition to providing Scheduled Castes caste certificate to them.

Convener of Akhila Karnataka Beda Jangama Mahasabha M.P. Sujatha Mathad, who led the protest, said that Mr. Rajiv has given wrong information to the House and opposed giving Scheduled Castes caste certificates to Beda Jangamas who are maintaining cordial relationship with other sects in society while demanding their rights accorded in the Constitution.

“The MLA’s opposition to this is against the concept envisaged in the Constitution,” she added.

The protesters burnt Mr. Rajiv in an effigy at the Subhas Chandra Circle. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 10:41:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/beda-jangama-members-protest-against-mla/article38015658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY