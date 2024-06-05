Students of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), who completed the course earlier this year, have been waiting for the final results for the last five months.

Kuvempu University has not declared the results of B.Ed., leaving the students worried.

Around 900 B.Ed., students in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts completed the final (fourth) semester in January-February 2024. Since then, they have been waiting for their results. Without the mark sheet and certificate, they cannot apply for teachers’ posts. Last week, the Department of School Education invited applications to fill up posts of guest teachers in government schools.

A student of a college in Sringeri said that without the final results, she cannot apply for the post of guest teacher. “How long should we wait for the results? We have been appealing to the university for the results. Authorities are citing technical reasons for the delay,” the student said.

Many students have met senior officials of the university on multiple occasions in pursuit of this issue.

What university had to say

Prof. S.M. Gopinath, Registrar (Evaluation), told The Hindu that the university had been making efforts to release the results as soon as possible. “In fact, the delay is due to wrong entry of data at the college level. In one college, the subjects have been wrongly entered into the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS). Unless the errors are rectified, the software does not accept the results,” he said.

A few colleges had not entered the internal marks secured by individual students. “Unless the internal marks are entered in the database, we cannot share the final results. The students find fault with the university. However, the delay is partly due to the delay in entering the data at the college level,” the official said.

The official said that Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy had spoken to authorities handling UUCMS in Bengaluru. “We have no control over UUCMS. It is handled by the Department of Higher Education. We have been in touch with the officials concerned to resolve the issue within a couple of days,” he said.