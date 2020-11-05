Bed-ridden pensioners can now register their Digital Life Certificate at home

HUBBALLI

05 November 2020 00:43 IST

Various steps taken to avoid queues of pensioners during a health crisis, says PF officer

With EPS (Employees Pension Scheme) pensioners required to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra- Digital Life Certificate in November and December, the Regional Office of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) in Hubballi has taken steps for the benefit of bed-ridden pensioners residing in the region.

In a press release, Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Sudhir Ranjan has said that the regional office would be making arrangements to register Digital Life Certificate of bed-ridden pensioners at their residences.

For that, family members of such pensioners should inform the regional office through email, ro.hubliepfindia.gov.in, with complete details.

Advertising

Advertising

Subsequently, arrangements would be made to get Digital Life Certificate registered at the residences of such pensioners, he has said in the release.

He has said that to avoid queues of pensioners during a health crisis, various steps had been taken. “The Jeevan Pramaan Patra can be obtained round the year and will be valid for one year from the date of issue. Pensioners who have obtained the Jeevan Pramaan Patra after January 2020 may obtain it again after the completion of the one-year from the date of issue of the previous Jeevan Pramaan Patra,” he has said.

He has clarified that for new pensioners for whom the Pension Payment Order has been issued during 2020, there was no need to obtain Jeevan Pramaan Patra for the next one year from date of issue of Pension Payment Order.

Service centres

Nearly 1,000 Common Service Centres (CSCs) have been authorised to issue Jeevan Pramaan Patra in the jurisdiction of Hubballi Regional Office, which covers the districts of Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada. Pensioners can accordingly obtain the Jeevan Pramaan Patra from their nearest Common Service Centres, the release said.

For details about the nearest centre, click the link https://locator.csccloud.in/.

Pensioners can also, if required, approach their respective bank branches for obtaining the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, as in the previous years, the release said.