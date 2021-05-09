Bed blocking: One more person arrested

The police are probing yet another bed allotment scam involving an Arogya Mitra that was allegedly running a racket at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road. An inspection team comprising several officials including Manivannan, Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, and Alok Kumar, ADGP, (KSRP), found irregularities in connection with the admission and discharge of the patients.

As part of his job, the accused, Pavan Shetty, coordinated with the government’s Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portal which shows the available government quota beds both in government and private hospitals.

Kolar and Tumakuru

“Pavan was in charge of the admission of 19 COVID-19 patients that had been referred to the hospital by the BBMP with BU numbers. However, an inspection team comprising two senior officials discovered that he had two patients from Kolar and Tumakuru districts,” said a senior police officer.

When the team visited the ward they learned that Shetty had allegedly blocked as many as seven beds in the name of a few patients who had been discharged a week ago. “He admitted two persons from Kolar and Tumakuru without verification and had allotted those beds to them with different index names. The BU code is generated only for residents of Bengaluru,” said a senior police official.

Based on the complaint filed by Ravindra Kumar, Executive Engineer of BWSSB, who was part of the inspection team, the JB Nagar police registered a FIR against Shetty and arrested him.

He has been booked under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and also under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police have taken him into custody for further investigation.