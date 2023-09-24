Become self-reliant using govt. welfare schemes, people with disabilities urged

September 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Asserting the State government’s commitment to ensuring development of the oppressed and underprivileged communities, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra has called upon physically challenged people to become self-reliant by using government welfare schemes meant for them.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the progress of disadvantaged communities. It has implemented several welfare programmes for them. You need to make effective use of them and become financially self-reliant,” Mr. Nagendra said.

He was speaking after flagging off a function to distribute equipment for disabled persons under Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP Scheme) of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in Ballari on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is giving more importance to the development of disabled persons. The Sports Department in the State has distributed disabled-friendly vehicles. We are planning to distribute battery-powered vehicles to the disabled in Ballari district using the DMF [District Mineral Foundation] funds. I will discuss the proposal with the Deputy Commissioner and give it a final shape. Bringing disabled people to the mainstream by making them economically sound and self-sufficient is our top priority. If you have any issue, you should bring it to the notice of the officers or the people’s representatives. They will redress it,” the Minister said.

District Welfare Officer for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Govindappa H.M. said that 777 equipment will be distributed to 540 disabled beneficiaries in the district.

Lok Sabha member from Ballari Y. Devendrappa, Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, Ballari Mayor D. Triveni, Deputy Mayor B. Janaki and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.