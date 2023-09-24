HamberMenu
Become self-reliant using govt. welfare schemes, people with disabilities urged

September 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra interacting with a beneficiary after flagging off a function to distribute equipment in Ballari on Sunday.

Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra interacting with a beneficiary after flagging off a function to distribute equipment in Ballari on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Asserting the State government’s commitment to ensuring development of the oppressed and underprivileged communities, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra has called upon physically challenged people to become self-reliant by using government welfare schemes meant for them.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the progress of disadvantaged communities. It has implemented several welfare programmes for them. You need to make effective use of them and become financially self-reliant,” Mr. Nagendra said.

He was speaking after flagging off a function to distribute equipment for disabled persons under Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP Scheme) of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in Ballari on Sunday.

“The government is giving more importance to the development of disabled persons. The Sports Department in the State has distributed disabled-friendly vehicles. We are planning to distribute battery-powered vehicles to the disabled in Ballari district using the DMF [District Mineral Foundation] funds. I will discuss the proposal with the Deputy Commissioner and give it a final shape. Bringing disabled people to the mainstream by making them economically sound and self-sufficient is our top priority. If you have any issue, you should bring it to the notice of the officers or the people’s representatives. They will redress it,” the Minister said.

District Welfare Officer for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Govindappa H.M. said that 777 equipment will be distributed to 540 disabled beneficiaries in the district.

Lok Sabha member from Ballari Y. Devendrappa, Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, Ballari Mayor D. Triveni, Deputy Mayor B. Janaki and others were present.

