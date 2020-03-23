Become a ‘Corona warrior’, help spread credible info

The Karnataka government has come up with the idea of roping in ‘Corona Warriors’ or a group of volunteers in a bid to contain the spread of fake news, false propaganda and rumours about COVID-19 and the cases so far reported. This is in continuation of the elaborate measures being implemented by the government to contain the spread of the virus and bring down the number of cases.

It’s a joint initiative of the Department of Information and Public Relations, the Indian Red Cross Society and the Karnataka Labour Department which have urged information on the ground situation through the volunteers.

The applications to serve as “Corona Warriors” are available online and the same can be filled in and submitted for processing. The registered volunteers would get training at the information offices in district headquarters, security kit and the identify card, a press release said here.

Four volunteers each have to work in four shifts in each taluk and the government plans to rope in about 3,000 such volunteers. Already, 400 applications had been submitted.

Visit https://covid19.karnataka.gov.in/coronawarrior.html for registration.