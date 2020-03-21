Become a ‘Corona Warrior’, help spread credible info

Mysuru

21 March 2020 15:19 IST

Move aimed at combating fake news and rumours on COVID-19, especially on social media platforms

The Karnataka government has come up with the idea of roping in ‘Corona Warriors’ or a group of volunteers in a bid to contain the spread of fake news, false propaganda and rumours about COVID-19. This is in continuation of the elaborate measures being implemented by the government to contain the spread of the virus and bring down the number of cases.

It’s a joint initiative of the Department of Information and Public Relations, the Indian Red Cross Society and the Karnataka Labour Department which have urged the interested public in Mysuru to apply.

Their task is to ensure that accurate and credible information on the disease and the situation besides the steps and decisions taken by the government as and when required were passed on to the public to prevent rumour-mongering. The step is also expected to help the administration in getting information on the ground situation through the volunteers.

The applications to serve as “Corona Warriors” are available online and the same can be filled in and submitted for processing. The registered volunteers would get training at the information offices in district headquarters, and given a security kit and an identity card, a press release said here.

Four volunteers each have to work in four shifts in each taluk and the government plans to rope in about 3,000 such volunteers. Already, 400 applications had been submitted on day one in the State.

Visit https://covid19.karnataka.gov.in/coronawarrior.html for registration and stop rumours in the community by sharing accurate and credible information, the authorities said.