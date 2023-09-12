ADVERTISEMENT

Beautification of circles soon: Mayor

September 12, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MYSURU

No Dasara grant yet from State government: Shivakumar

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Shivakumar during his inspection of the Dasara procession route in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru City Corporation is preparing to invite short-term tenders for carrying out beautification of circles on the Raja Marga and also a few other major circles ahead of the festivities.

“The MCC will implement the works from its own resources. The beautification of the circles will be permanent,” said Mayor Shivakumar, after inspecting the Raja Marga (Dasara procession route) for carrying out repair works before the start of the festivities.

Accompanied by the Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rehman Sharif and over 20 officials and engineers from the MCC, the Mayor inspected the route and gave directions to the officials on the works that are urgently to be taken up. They include repair of footpaths, drain lines, cleaning of drains, replacement of broken tiles or slabs and so on. They also inspected the subway on Sayyaji Rao Road.

The Mayor also inspected the Town Hall premises and the parking which the MCC plans to open during Dasara when the traffic goes up and the city faces parking issues.

“The MCC has plans to open the parking lot. Whatever works that are required for its opening are being done,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Shivakumar said the State government was yet to release Dasara grant to the MCC for the works. However, the MCC will carry out certain works immediately from its own funds, he added.

