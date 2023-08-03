Beat police pin down armed habitual offender

August 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two beat constables who confronted an armed habitual offender pinned him down after a tough fight for 20 minutes in Chamarajapet in the wee hours of Thursday.

Shivaprasad Danareddy and his colleague Vijay Kumar were on night patrolling when the duo confronted a man moving suspiciously around 3.45 a.m. The duo questioned him and tried to take his details on Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) app they carried .

Enraged by this, the accused started abusing the duo verbally stating that the police are troubling him and said that he was recently released on bail. When the duo countered him, the accused suddenly pulled a chopper from his shirt and attacked them.

Shivaprasad sustained head injuries while Vijay Kumar’s right hand had a cut injuries due to the sudden attack . However, the duo managed to give a tough fight for 20 minutes and pinned him down with the help of a passers-by.

The duo informed the control room and a Hoysala patrolling vehicle rushed as backup to take the accused to the police station.

Inquiries revealed that the accused, identified as Afrid Khan, 27 from J.J. Nagar, is a habitual offender involved in multiple criminal cases. The accused was booked under attempt to murder, assaulting public servant while on duty and the Arms Act.