Beary researcher, writer B.M. Ichlangod passes away

Writer, Beary dialect researcher and a former teacher B. Muhammad Ichlangod passed away at a private hospital here late on Sunday.

He was 84 and is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter.

Mr. Ichlangod was the editor of the first Beary dictionary brought out by Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy in 2017. The 874-page dictionary with 10,000 words has meanings in Kannada and English. Apart from words spoken in Dakshina Kannada, the dictionary has meanings of Beary, the dialect spoken by ethnic Muslims of Karnataka and Kerala, words spoken in other parts of the State, and abroad. A team led by him had worked for three years to publish the dictionary in 2017.

Mr. Ichlangod was a former member of the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy and was the president of the third Beary Sahitya Sammelana organised at Udupi in 2001.

He has to his credit many Beary works. In addition, he had contributed a number of articles to several dailies, magazines and other publications.