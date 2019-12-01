Beary film ‘Triple Talaq’ to have premiere in Bristol

The premiere of the Beary film ‘Triple Talaq’ will be held at Scott Cinemas in Bristol, United Kingdom, on December 8, said Yakub Khader Gulvady, the film’s director, on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Gulvady said the film would have English subtitles. After the premiere, he is scheduled to participate in an interaction programme with the audience.

This film is based on the story written by Sara Aboobacker. The film deals with the issue of triple talaq and the Supreme Court judgment on it. It is produced by Mr. Gulvady and Narayan Suvarna, and will be released in the State in mid-January. It will be released in multiplexes in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Mangaluru, Mr. Gulvady said.

Navya Poojary and Azhar Sha star in the film alongside Roopa Varkady, Ravi Kiran Murudeshwar, Baby Fahima, Master Fahad, Mohammed Baddur, M.K. Matha, A.S.N. Hebbar, and Hamza. The film has been produced under the banner of Gulvady Talkies.