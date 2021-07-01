Beary awards

MANGALURU

01 July 2021 02:44 IST

The Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy has announced its honorary awards and honorary felicitations for 2021 to those working in the field of Beary language and culture.

Academy president Rahim Uchchil in a statement here said the awards would be presented to Harekala Hajabba who has been rendering service in language and education, Hussain Katipalla in Beary art and literature and E.K. Siddique Addur in Beary culture and social service. The awards carry a ₹50,000 purse and citation.

Felicitations would be presented to Ashraf Apolo in music, K.A. Munir Bawa in organising capabilities, Mariam Fauzia Biyas as woman achiever, Beary Zulfi as the young talent, Mohammed Basheer Ustad in Daff and Faraz Ali as the child prodigy. The felicitations carry ₹10,000 purse and citation.

Mr. Uchchil said the award presentation ceremony would be held at Shivamogga on a suitable date after COVID-19 pandemic subsides and normality returns.