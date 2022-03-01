Bear with us for three days so you get Cauvery water for 50 years, DKS tells Bengalureans

He accuses police of being biased against Congress

With the Congress padayatra seeking implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project entering Bengaluru resulting in traffic snarls, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar urged Bangaluru residents to cooperate and bear with traffic-related issues for three days even as he criticised the BBMP for being biased in removing flexes. “I apologize to people that the padayatra will cause inconvenience. However, I seek your cooperation for three days to have Cauvery drinking water for next 50 years,” he told reporters on Tuesday before the padayatra entered the city. “The padayatra is for the good of the city and I invite people to participate in it. We have revived support from industrial workers, apartment dwellers and other organisations.” To prevent traffic jams around Basavanagudi on March 3 when the padayatra will culminate at National College grounds, he urged the workers to make use of metro that will reduce congestion. He also said that to cooperate with the Government to present the State Budget, the Congress has reduced the number of days of the padayatra from five to three days now.

On the statement by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol that the padayatra will affect Karnataka’s case in the Supreme Court, he said: “There is no issue with implementation of drinking water project. The Chief Minister himself has said it. He should discuss with officials and the CM. Mr. Karjol does not know the struggle. He just participated in L.K. Advani’s rath yatra.” Accusing the Government of attempts to curtail the padayatra and the police being biased, he pointed out that despite the Centre asking states to do away with COVID-19 restrictions, the State had not done so. He said, “The Government allowed a funeral procession in Shivamogga and public functions were being allowed. Why are there restrictions only for us?” He said that Congress was not scared about cases. Meanwhile, responding to the accusation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that padayatra was politically motivated, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “There is no politics in water. We are doing this to wake up the government since it has not done anything despite being in power.” He said, “Mr. Bommai has not participated in any struggle and he does not know the importance of a padayatra.”

Jnanendra unfit to hold Home Minister’s post: DKS

Remarking that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was “unfit to hold the post of a Home Minister,” Mr. Shivakumar on Tuesday accused Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa of being responsible for violence in Shivamogga. “He is unfit to be a Home Minister,” the Congress leader said reacting to statement by Mr. Jnanendra who had said that Mr. Eshwarappa as a local legislator had gone to offer condolences to the deceased right-wing activist Harsha’s family in Shivamogga. Mr. Shivakumar said, “Mr. Eshwarappa should have visited the house instead of participating in the procession when prohibitory orders was in place. He is responsible for the violence.” On Congress leaders not visiting the residence of deceased Harsha, he said he would visit them after the end of padayatra.