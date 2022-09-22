Bear attack survivor gets his face back

KIMS doctors conduct complicated surgery successfully

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
September 22, 2022 19:25 IST

Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Doctors of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) have successfully carried out an operation on a 40-year-old man who was severely injured in a bear attack and reconstructed a part of his face through a complicated surgery.

Fakirappa from Katur village in Mundgod taluk of Uttara Kananda was injured in the bear attack on July 31 and after initial treatment at the Taluk Hospital in Mundgod, he was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons, along with a team of doctors and Medical Superintendent Arun Kumar, in Hubballi on Thursday, Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani said that the team comprising Dr. Manjunath Vijapur, Dr. Vasanth Kattimani, Dr. Vivekanand Jeevanagi, Dr. Dharmesh and Dr. Sphoorti successfully operated on the patient and he has recovered now. The surgery was conducted on September 12.

Dr. Arun Kumar said that the bear had bitten him on the face and pulled away the floor of maxilla which was reconstructed through an implant.

Dr. Manjunath Vijapur said that while there was injury on the face, retina had not been damaged and there were a few other injuries on his hands. “3D customised Titanium Implant was used during the successful surgery. In the coming days, his eyesight can be restored through a minor surgery,” he said.

