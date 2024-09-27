Beaches beckon tourists to coastal Karnataka as tourism season begins

With the Southwest Monsoon coming to an end, the 180-km shoreline of Karnataka comprising spectacular beaches beckons tourists. The government had completely barred the entry of general public/ tourists into beaches between June-August as the Arabian Sea was rough due to the Monsoon.

Beaches along the western coast of India, including those on the Karnataka coast, are known for their serenity and calm waters of the Arabian Sea thereby attracting thousands of tourists. The government over the years has attempted to provide certain basic amenities to tourists in these beaches while attempts are on to elevate some of them to International standards by developing such beaches as Blue Flag Beaches. Padubidri beach in Udupi district and Tannirbhavi beach near Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district are two such places getting the Blue Flag tag.

In twin districts

The twin districts, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, have at least 28 beaches that are worth a visit by tourists. Sadly, some beaches that once thrived, have almost vanished due to sea erosion, said to have been triggered by indiscriminate construction of breakwaters for major and minor ports along the shoreline.

Starting from the southern end of Karnataka, there existed spectacular Batpady beach, now almost extinct. Other beaches that are still thriving are Uchhila, Someshwara, Ullal, Bengre, Tannirbhavi, Panambur, Kulai, Surathkal, NITK, Mukka and Sasihithlu in Dakshina Kannada. In Udupi, there were Hejmady, Padubidri, Kaup, Malpe, Malpe-Padukare, Kemmannu-Hoode, Delta Point, Kota-Padukare, Kodi, Trasi, Maravanthe, Kirimanjeshwara, Koderi, Byndoor Someshwara and Shiroor beaches.

Initiatives in Udupi

Udupi district that was carved out of Dakshina Kannada in 1997 appears to be striding ahead of its predecessor in exploiting the tourism potential in the district in general and beach tourism in particular. The administration has got a sea walk constructed at Malpe beach in Udupi taluk while the breakwaters of Gangolli fishing harbour on the banks of Panchagangavali River at Kodi and Gangolli in Kundapura taluk act as sea-walks. Similarly, the district has also developed the Someshwara beach in Bydnoor at the foothills of Ottinene hillock on the northern tip of the district into a major tourist attraction.

Panambur is an important beach in and around Mangaluru. It is a prominent centre for commercial, healthcare, educational and religious activities. Located about 6 km North of Mangaluru adjacent to New Mangalore Port and along National Highway 66, the beach came to have various tourist attractions and facilities in the last couple of years. Adventure water sports, including jet ski, parasailing, ATV rides, horse and camel rides etc., are available at the beach even as various independent surveys have rated Panambur as one of the cleanest beaches in India.

The shoreline from Panambur till Sasihithlu in the North is said to be the safest one because of the shallow waters. The Tannirbhavi beach on the road to Bengre delta point too is attaining prominence, particularly among local residents and it is being developed as a Blue Flag Beach by the administration.

Surfing events

Sasihithlu beach located at the estuary of Nandini and Shambhavi Rivers about 45 km North of Mangaluru has recently attained prominence following holding of surfing events by the Surfing Federation of India. Once a verdant place, the beach however has lost its sheen in the last couple of years following severe sea erosion said to have been caused by human intervention in the course of Nandini River. In between Panambur and Sasihithlu Beaches, tourists can visit Kulai, Surathkal and NITK beaches too.

When one moves northwards from Sasihithlu, the Padubidri beach in Udupi district beckons one with its added tag of Blue Flag Beach. The beach is located about 2 km from Padubidri town, off NH 66. A few kms ahead, one gets to Kaup beach, which is famous for its pristine sand dunes and the lighthouse. The 27 mtr tall lighthouse was built in 1901 to guide ships and fishing vessels when there was no satellite-based navigation system. One could get a bird’s eye view of the beach upon climbing the huge rock on which the lighthouse is constructed.

Over five decades

Upon a visit to Malpe Beach, which has been a tourist attraction for over five decades because of the presence of the fishing port too, one could visit a host of tourist attractions and beaches in the vicinity. Located about 6 km from Udupi City and about 4 km from NH 66, Malpe beach boasts of endless stretches of golden sand, clear blue sky and a calm Arabian Sea. The latest attraction is the Sea Walk at the beach itself while a few adventure water sports activities are also available. The Balarama Temple, dedicated to the elder brother of Lord Krishna, is close by at Vadabhandeshwara while one could hop on to a speed boat to visit the St. Mary’s Island. The Kadike beach, the Padukare beach and the Mattu beach too are located nearby that one could visit leisurely.

Moving further northwards, one gets to visit the Delta Point beach where Rivers Swarna and Seetha together join the Arabian Sea near Hangarakatte, a port of fame once upon a time. By road, one has to travel from Kallianapura-Santhekatte Junction of NH 66 towards Delta Point or by boat from Hangarakatte Port. A barge service is also available between Delta Point and Hangarakatte.

The calm backwaters of the Seetha and the lush mangroves close to Saligrama and Kota towns further north offer a perfect destination for kayaking and boating. A few young entrepreneurs have established these facilities at Parampalli, about 2 km from Saligrama Town on NH 66. The Mendon brothers — Lokesh Kumar and Mithun Kumar — run Kayaking Point at this location attracting tourists. They also celebrate National festivals in the backwaters in novel ways.

Environment conservation

As one moves further, one gets to visit the Kodi beach close to Kundapura town. Kodi beach is not just a tourist destination, but also plays an important role in environment conservation. Thousands of Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs at this beach between December and March every year while conservationists ensure these eggs hatch without being disturbed. They also see that the hatchlings safely reach the Sea. Kodi beach to its northern tip has the southern breakwater of Gangolli fishing port on the banks of Panchagangavali River. The breakwater is used as a sea-walk while a few adventure sports activities are undertaken at this location. The northern breakwater from Gangolli-end too has been a tourist attraction.

There comes the spectacular Trasi-Maravanthe beach stretch where NH 66 moves in between the Arabian Sea and River Souparnika offering a kind of exclusivity to the beach stretch. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has widened the highway into four-lanes without disturbing the nature of the beachfront. Several groynes erected by the government for shoreline protection have created puddles of water while each groyne has become a mini sea-walk. On the eastern side of the highway, B.K. Naresh and his brothers from neighbouring Koderi village, have established a waterfront facility in the Souparnika close to Maharajaswamy Varahaswamy Temple.

The Someshwara beach in Byndoor, on the foothills of the Ottinene hillock, is the last prominent beach in Udupi district. The shallow waters in the beach are quite safe even as Suvarnavathi (Byndoor) River joins the Arabian Sea in the close vicinity. A small temple dedicated to Lord Someshwara gives the name to the beach. A virgin beach for many years, Someshwara beach is now attracting tourists after the tourism department undertook many development works, including parking area, retaining wall etc.