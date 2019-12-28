Be wary of Operation Lotus: Mahesh

JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh on Friday cautioned his party’s corporators in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to remain united and defeat any attempt by the BJP to carry out an ‘Operation Lotus’ in the local body.

All the 18 JD(S) corporators had turned up for a meeting convened by Mr. Mahesh at the MCC Guest House in the city in the wake of the government announcing the reservation for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

While the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 22 seats in the 65-member MCC during the elections held on August 31, 2018, the Congress won 19 seats followed by the JD(S) with 18 seats. The House also has one member from the BSP, which is in alliance with JD (S), and five independents.

Though the term of incumbent Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath of the Congress and Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed of the JD(S) had ended on November 17, the government announced the reservation only on December 26 after more than a month’s delay. The reservations for the posts were announced along with ten other city corporations in the State.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leaders hope that the Mayoral polls will be held in the next fifteen days. Normally, seven days notice is given for holding the polls. The Regional Commissioner of Mysuru division normally announces a calendar for the Mayoral polls and presides over the elections.