‘Be tough on anti-national activities’

The Dalit Sangharsh Samanvaya Samiti has demanded that anti-national activities and anti-social elements supporting violence in the country be dealt with iron hands.
Samiti leaders Arjun Bhadre and Hanumanth Yelsanghi addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday said that the samiti would also stage a protest on February 29 condemning the arrest of Siraj Bisralli, a poet and writer who was booked for reciting a poem against CAA and NRC at a poets meet during the Anegundi Utsav. Mr. Bhadre said that every individual has the right to speak and exercise his right to freedom of expression. Siraj Bisralli just recited a poem; but the BJP leaders and their supporters who made unconstitutional statements have not been booked, he said.
The samiti also condemned Amulya Leona shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru last week.
