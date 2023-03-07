BE student ends life in Chikkamagaluru

March 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Hassan

An engineering student was found dead in his hostel room on the AIT campus in Chikkamagaluru on Monday.

Kishor, a native of Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district, was in his second year of engineering. He had not come out of his room since Saturday. The staff opened the room after noticing a foul smell emanating from his room.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide. It is said that the student had borrowed money from many friends in the college. It is not clear why he was borrowing money from friends.

Chikkamagaluru Town Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call the State’s Arogya Sahayavani helpline 104 for counselling)i