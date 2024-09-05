Be sensitive towards animals, MLA urges officials and people

Reciting the Bachanas of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, Vijayanagara MLA H.R. Gaviyappa has said that one should have compassion and love for animals and that “it is our responsibility to protect and save animals”.

Addressing a gathering after attending the ninth birthday celebrations of lion Kesari at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Kamalapura, Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagara district, on Wednesday, Mr. Gaviyappa said that “we should be sensitive towards animals as they also deserve a peaceful life.”

“And, they are incredibly helpful and play a big role in balancing the environment and our ecosystem,” he added.

The legislator appealed to the officials of the zoological park to treat animals with love and like their own family members. Animals are a key part of biodiversity and removing animals from their natural habitats can disrupt the balance of the ecosystem, he said.

Mr. Gaviyappa also urged people to adopt wild animals. Officers have been asked to sensitize citizens about the adoption scheme. The MLA announced that he will also adopt two animals this year.

Executive Director of the Zoological Park and Deputy Conservator of Forests Rajesh Naik said that the Zoological Park has 380 animals belonging to 33 different species.

The park has also launched online facilities where people can pay entry free, he added.