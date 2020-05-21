Be prepared to shell out more for haircuts and other services

A barber wearing personal protective equipment giving a customer a haircut in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru

21 May 2020 22:37 IST

To meet additional costs, many salons, barbers have increased rates by ₹20-₹50

Restrictions on timings and reduced workforce, combined with investments in sanitisers, disinfectants and disposable items like masks and gloves, have forced many salons and barbershops across the city to increase the rates for services offered. Owners point out that they have no option as they can only take in a limited number of customers at a time to main social distancing and other precautions.

Ravish S., who co-owns around seven parlours in the city, said they were charging ₹20 extra to meet expenses incurred for paper towels, napkins and sanitisers. “We have to abide by the standard operating procedure issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Hence, we have been compelled to charge more. As people know, it is for their safety, they are willing to pay,” he said.

A manager of a salon in J.P. Nagar said they were charging between ₹20 and ₹50 based on the service availed. “If it is only a haircut, then we charge ₹20 extra and if it is a haircut plus shave then it’s more,” the manager said.

Barbers, on an average, are charging ₹10-20 extra. “Even we need some money to run the shops. With no working capital, we are struggling and our expenses have increased. Hence a price rise is inevitable,” a barber in K.R. Puram said.

Venkatesh.K., who recently got a haircut, said the barber used a paper towel instead of the usual cloth towel and was wearing masks and gloves. “Since it is for our safety, I don’t mind paying more. I used to pay ₹80-90 for a haircut, but today, I was charged ₹100,” he said.

Most customers, though willing to pay the extra amount, said they will have to factor this in their household budget as many had to take pay cuts. “I may have to reduce the number of times I visit the salon,” said Preethi, who had to pay ₹100.

Meanwhile, to help maintain social distance, many parlours are taking clients only by appointment or through tokens. Waiting areas have been closed and thermal screening has been made compulsory.

A manager at a popular chain of parlours said the system seems to be working, for now. “All our branches have opened but we are working with a reduced workforce. As there is no waiting area facility any more, people come on time and we are managing it systematically. Even the lift services are stopped,” the manager said adding, “We have been getting calls incessantly, and many of our clients want to know about the precautions we are taking.”

Relief package

Barbers in the city are still waiting for a clarification on how to avail of the ₹5,000 compensation that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced as part of a relief package for people from various sectors. “We still don’t know how to apply for it, and who is eligible,” said a barber.

Kiran Kumar, working president, Karnataka Rajya Savitha Samaja, said, “Had we got it before we were allowed to open our shops, there would be working capital in our hands. Restarting the business without any business for the past two months is very difficult,” he said.