‘Be prepared to resign in State’s interest’

Seers taking part in a meeting to discuss the Mahadayi dispute and the Karnataka -Maharashtra border issue at the Nagnur Rudrakshi Mutt here on Friday urged elected representatives from North Karnataka to be prepared to resign in the State’s interest.

Some of them urged the Union Ministers to pressure the Union government to notify the decision of the Mahadayi tribunal that allotted water to Karnataka last year.

Due to the delay in this, the State government had been unable to start work on it, they said in a joint statement. They condemned the Maharashtra government for supporting the demand to merge Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Their other demands include shifting of important offices to Suvarna Soudha, immediate appointment of president of border protection commission, among others.

Siddharam Swami of Gadag Tontad Mutt said that the negligence and lack of interest of elected representatives had led to the inordinate delay in the implementation of the project.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should take concrete measures to develop north Karnataka rather than giving statements to counter statements by Maharashtra. He should take steps to decentralise power and empower officers at the revenue divisions and districts, taluks and gram panchayats,” he said.