‘Be educated rather than being literate’

In his address to high school students, Iada Martin Marbaniang, Superintendent of Police, called upon the young children to get educated rather than being mere literate to make a difference.

He was speaking at the prize distribution event organised by Sharnbasveshwar Residential Public School in association with The Hindu Group of Publications at Doddappa Appa Auditorium here on Saturday, as part of World Environment Day celebrations.

“Being literate means knowing reading and writing. Being educated means having knowledge and awareness,” he said.

Stressing on the need of protecting the environment, Mr. Marbaniang warned of the extinction of humankind if the people continued to exploit nature.

“Each species has its own role to play in maintaining ecological balance. However, due to overexploitation of nature, we have lost many species. If we continue to overuse the nature the way we are doing now and don’t take any measures to protect it, even the human race too will extinct,” he said.

Sharing his school experiences, the officer said that he never imagined that he would be a chief guest in a school event one day.

“If I can, you too can. You too can become a Deputy Commissioner or Superintendent of Police. The only thing you need is hard work and responsibility. The day will come when I, after my retirement, may sit in the audience and one among you might address us as the chief guest,” he said.

He later distributed the prizes to winners of drawing and elocution competitions that were conducted.

Poorvika C. Mathapathi, Sneha Y. Sedamkar, and Prasoon bagged the first, second, and third prizes respectively in the drawing competition. Aishwarya, Aditya, and Sakshi won the first, second, and third prizes respectively in the elocution competition.