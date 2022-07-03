‘Be bold, focus on what you want’

Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavat and S.J.V. Mahipal (third from right), along with other dignitaries, releasing career guidance handbook 2022 in Ballari on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Superintendent of Police, Ballari, Saidulu Adavat has exhorted students to have clarity on what they want to be and strive to achieve it.

He was speaking after inaugurating The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Session 2022 held at Basavarajeshwari Public School and College here on Sunday.

Citing his own life story of how he, as a student from a rural background and who studied in government school, emerged as a software engineer to get a hefty salary and has been able to pursue his dream of cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, Mr. Adavat said that once students are aware of the career they want to pursue, they should judge their strengths and discuss with their seniors to enhance them.

“Don’t develop a sense of insecurity. Instead, be bold, inculcate self-confidence and focus on yourselves besides striving to achieve your goals undeterred by the hurdles that come in your way,” he underlined in his speech which was more or less interactive.

He complimented The Hindu Group of Publications for organising career counselling sessions for the benefit of students to make informed career choices and come up in life.

S.J.V. Mahipal, Chairman, Basavarajeshwari Group of Institutions, who released the career guidance handbook 2022, wanted students from Kalyana Karnataka region to take full advantage of Article 371(J) of the Constitution in getting seats to pursue professional courses.

Sandhya Manjunath from CIGMA, Bengaluru, highlighted the wide range of career options available for students to pursue and gave tips on making the right choice.

Thakra Naik, Head of Mechanical department Government Polytechnic, explained in detail the online process for CET counselling besides giving tips to students about the do’s and don’ts during counselling.

During the question-answer session, Prithviraj Bhupal, Deputy Director and Trustee, Ballari Institute of Technology and Management, dwelt at length as to what is engineering, how interesting it will be to pursue it and how it has helped bring in the needed changes. He also underlined the need for students to visit colleges, talk to their seniors which will help them make informed choices.

H. Raghavendra Prasad, Chairman, Shravana Institute of Speech and Hearing, highlighted the career options available in allied health sciences and the advantages of serving the needy to overcome speech and hearing disabilities.

Veerendra Kumar, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, VIMS, Ballari, told students about the advantages of pursuing a medical course and later, help patients overcome their sufferings. “Whichever career you choose, ensure that it is of help to people and society,” he stressed.

The local sponsor for the event was Shravana Institute of Speech and Hearing, Ballari.